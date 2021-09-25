Kelly Clarkson declared 'legally single' after divorce from Brandon Blackstock wraps up

A judge signed off on the pair’s single status last month
Kelly Clarkson has been declared as single officially after wrapping up long divorce battle with Brandon Blackstock.
As reported by Us Weekly, a judge signed off on the pair’s single status last month.
Their “marital or domestic partnership status” will end on January 7, 2022, the court documents revealed.
Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in July 2020, citing “irreconcilable differences.”
The former couple, who wed in 2013, share two children, River, 7, and Remington, 5. Blackstock also has two children, Savannah, 19, and Seth, 14, from his previous marriage to Melissa Ashworth.
During court proceedings, Clarkson was ordered to pay $150,000 per month in spousal support to Blackstock starting on April 1, 2021.
In addition, court documents also stated that she was ordered to pay him an additional $45,601 per month in child support.
The country singer's monthly income was listed as $1.9 million per month.
