Bella Hadid puts her toned tummy on display during her outing in NYC

Bella Hadid continued her current trend of wearing athleisure
Bella Hadid mesmerised fans with her chic appearance in a black sports bra and track pants during an outing with her brother Anwar Hadid in New York City.
The supermodel looked smashing as she continued her current trend of wearing athleisure.
The 24-year-old fashionista delighted fans with her awe-inspiring appearance in a stylish outfit, putting her toned tummy on display to show off her fit figure.
Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Anwar Hadid are the children of model and former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid and her ex-husband Mohamed Hadid.
Bella, who took her brother Anwar's adorable puppy Dexter for a walk, accessorized with thin rectangular sunglasses, understated jewelry and chunky black sneakers.
The charming model's makeup free look attracted massive praise from her admirers. The fashionista swept her brunette tresses back into a sleek clipped up updo.
Bella Hadid's younger brother Anwar - who is boyfriend of British singer Dua Lipa - looked dashing in black sweatpants and white tank-top that put his impressive collection of tattoos on display.
