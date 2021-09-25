Firm feeling ‘anxious’ over actions of ‘uncontrollable’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

The Firm is starting to become ‘anxious and fearful’ of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s ‘uncontrollable’ actions
The Firm is reportedly starting to become anxious about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s uncontrollable antics.
This claim’s been brought to light by royal historian and author Dr Edward Owens.
During his interview with Express, he was quoted saying, “Already there will be some anxiety at court… of course they are going to be worried.
“This is another thing that they cannot control, the Royal Family are obsessed by control and when they can’t control events, they are inevitably very anxious and even fearful.
“They are going to be celebrating [Prince] William, Catherine [the Duchess of Cambridge] and their young family in direct opposition to Harry’s narrative.
“There is going to be a lot of positive attention devoted to the Cambridges and they will have their statements ready.
