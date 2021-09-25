Jana Kramer addresses heartbreak on seeing Mike Caussin ‘flirt with other girls’

Jana Kramer weighs in on her emotional reaction upon seeing Mike Caussin flirt with other girls
Jana Kramer recently got candid about her emotional heartbreak upon seeing her ex Mike Caussin flirt with other girls.
Kramer wore heart on her sleeve while telling People magazine, “I will say that was really hard to see him there — seeing him flirt with other girls. I mean, granted, I was there as well doing my thang, but that was really hard.”
“You know what was hard? It looked so easy for him. He didn't look like it bothered him one second. And that hurt, because I was like, 'He's untamed, he's uncaged and he's happy'.”
For those unversed, Kramer announced her split from Caussin back in April and finalized the divorce by July.
