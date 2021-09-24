Jennifer Nettles touches on new role as Broadway’s ‘Waitress’ Jennifer Nettles sheds light on getting a role on Broadway’s ‘Waitress’

By Web Desk

Jennifer Nettles recently wore her heart on her sleeve and addressed her brand new Broadway’s Waitress role.



The singer wore her heart on her sleeve and got candid about it all during an interview with People magazine. There she was quoted saying, “It is an absolute dream.”

“There are so many layers to Waitress that make it so meaningful to me. It is heart-warming, heart-breaking at times, and absolutely heart-inspiring.”

“I'm thrilled to be able to finally get to wear the apron. I hope everyone will come check it out, because I know I will be having a grand time.”