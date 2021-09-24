Kelly Clarkson drops new breakup track ‘Christmas Isn’t Canceled’ for Holiday album

Kelly Clarkson drops a brand new Holiday single from her new album, titled ‘Christmas Isn’t Canceled’
Lyricist and singer Kelly Clarkson has finally released her first-ever track from her upcoming Holiday album named Christmas Isn’t Canceled.
The song dives into a post-breakup reality where Clarkson sings about how her ex has “ruined all my favourite things” but will not “take Christmas from me.”
The song’s chorus also includes lyrics, “This year Christmas won't be quite so blue/And I'm gonna shout too much and dance in the snow/Drink just enough to let us go/Christmas isn't cancelled, just you.”
Ahead of the press release for the single, Clarkson claimed, “My purpose for choosing this lyric for being the title of this project was to bring forth a sense of reality to the fact that we are probably all in very different places emotionally 'when Christmas comes around'.”
“Some of us consumed with a new love, some of us reminded of loss, some filled with optimism for the coming new year, others elated for some much deserved time away from the chaos our work lives can sometimes bring us.”
