Lady Louise ‘shaping up to become’ Queen’s closest confidant after Prince Harry’s leave

Experts recently highlighted Lady Louise’s growing reliability as someone Queen Elizabeth is ‘relying more and more on’.

Royal author and biographer Phil Dampier brought this to light and admitted Lady Louise is shaping up to become the monarchy’s “secret weapon” in light of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to move away.

During his interview with The Daily Telegraph, he was quoted saying, “Because she’s the granddaughter of the Queen, Lady Louise can call herself a Princess when she becomes 18 – it’s theoretically up to her.”

“And there’s a strong argument for her doing it. She seems to be very mature for her age and she’s shaping up to be precisely the kind of person the Queen can rely on in the future. Could there be a role for her in a slimmed-down monarchy? The Queen and Philip had 1,500 patronages between them.”

Before concluding he claimed, “You have to ask yourself who is going to continue their legacy with Harry and Meghan and Prince Andrew off the scene? There’s a huge workload there.”