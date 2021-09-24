Kylie Jenner keen to discover gender of 2nd baby Kylie Jenner keen to discover gender of 2nd baby

Model Kylie Jenner cannot wait to discover her baby’s gender as she is pregnant with her 2nd child.



Kylie and Travis Scott share daughter Stormi Webster and now are waiting for the birth of the next baby.

In an interview with Vogue magazine, Kylie said, "We need to find out the gender first, and we decided to wait.” The baby’s name would be decided once they confirm the gender.

Jenner confirmed her pregnancy news in early September after Kylie’s social media posts laced with different outfits sparked speculations.

In recent posts, Kylie was seen flaunting her baby bump which seemed that the baby is just a few months away.

The Kylie Baby founder admitted what motherhood had taught her and said, "Just how much patience I have."

In the video, Kylie also shared her biggest pregnancy cravings included, "frozen yogurts and In-N-Out [Burger], always."