Jana Kramer weighs in on ‘fending off voices’ after divorce

Jana Kramer recently wore her heart on her sleeve and addressed having to navigate life and relationships after divorce from Mike Caussin.

The singer started off by explaining her emotional connection to the song Voices and was quoted telling People magazine, “This song was really important for me and helped me a lot through my divorce because obviously during that time, all I heard was the negative voices; that I wasn't lovable, I wasn't enough, I wasn't worthy, that I was broken.”

“And this song was something that helped me get out of that and to believe that I am worthy, I'm not broken, I do deserve love.”

“Hopefully one day I'll be able to share that love with people because I want to eventually be able to be like, 'Yeah, I'm happy and now it all makes sense,' but [I'm] not there yet.”