By Web Desk

Katy Perry releases creative tool to match songs with colours

Lyricist and songwriter Katy Perry recently released her brand new collaboration alongside Spotify ad Behr and fans are over the moon.

The singer announced the new tool by Spotify and Behr over on YouTube and was quoted saying, “Every time I write a song, seven out of 10 times, I can see a visual, whether that is a full-on music video or a vibe of sorts. And if I had to explain my songs with colours, that would be so easy to do. I think they're kind of synonymous.”



To make this come to life, Katy worked with both giants to blend auditory and visual components and created her own palette of 12 new colours that will be made available with the songs.

Check it out below:







