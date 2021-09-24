Watch: BTS, Coldplay collaborate for track 'My Universe'

The famous boy bands bring new song on harmony
BTS and Coldplay have surprised fans with their first proper collaboration titled My Universe.
The track, which dropped on Friday, makes a historic entry by two major international boy band groups in the world.
Crooning to, "You, you are/ My universe/ And I just want to put you first/ And you, you are/ My Universe/ And you make my heart light up inside," both BTS and Coldplay have left fans awestruck with their melodies about harmony.
Take a look:
