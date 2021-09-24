Watch: BTS, Coldplay collaborate for track 'My Universe' The famous boy bands bring new song on harmony

By Web Desk

Watch: BTS, Coldplay collaborate for track 'My Universe'

BTS and Coldplay have surprised fans with their first proper collaboration titled My Universe.

The track, which dropped on Friday, makes a historic entry by two major international boy band groups in the world.

Crooning to, "You, you are/ My universe/ And I just want to put you first/ And you, you are/ My Universe/ And you make my heart light up inside," both BTS and Coldplay have left fans awestruck with their melodies about harmony.

Take a look:







