Willie Garson died of pancreatic cancer, obituary reveals Garson passed away on September 21 at the age of 57

By Web Desk

Garson passed away on September 21 at the age of 57

Actor Willie Garson was suffering from and ultimately succumbed to pancreatic cancer, his obituary published in New York Times confirmed on Thursday.



The actor had recently finished shooting for his role as Stanford Blatch for the upcoming reboot of And Just Like That when he passed away on September 21 at the age of 57.

"William Garson Paszamant, better known as Willie Garson to his many fans and throughout the entertainment industry, noted actor of stage, film, and television, has died at age 57 at his home in Los Angeles. The cause was pancreatic cancer," read the star's obituary.



"In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations to be made in his name go to the Alliance for Children's Rights," penned the grieving family.

The Alliance for Children's Rights, a cause close to Garson's heart, works to "protect the rights of children in poverty and those overcoming abuse and neglect by delivering free legal services, supportive programs, and systemic solutions."