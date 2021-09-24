Adele, beau Rich Paul deemed 'inseparable' by insider

'She feels really comfortable around him and is in a good headspace right now,' says source
Adele is relishing in her newly-announced romance with beau Rich Paul.
The couple's relationship has gotten at a serious stage, a source close to them revealed.
“Adele is very much in love with Rich and their relationship has become more serious in the last few months,” the source said.
“They have both met each other’s kids, but have been keeping it low-key around them. They both stay at each other’s places in LA, and are pretty much inseparable," they added.
Rich has three children from previous relationships, while Adele shares eight-year-old son Angelo with her ex-husband Simon Konecki.
The relationship has been amazing for Adele, the source continued: “She feels really comfortable around him and is in a good headspace right now. She is all about having fun and being in good company and Rich definitely provides that.”
Rumours started circulating online that Adele is dating Rich Paul, after she filed for divorce from Simon Konecki.
