Wendy Williams in better health now, all set for return on talk show

By Web Desk

As revealed by sources, Williams is lonely and continues to struggle with her health

Wendy Williams is all set to return to her famed talk show, after spending days in recovering in a psychiatric facility.



Earlier, it was revealed that the TV host is going on a sabbatical owing to underlying health complications.

However, she is now 'ready to get back to work,' according to insiders cited by Page Six.



“Wendy is on the mend, and doing well. There was a meeting this week, and [execs] assured staff the show will return on October 4., and Wendy is ready to get back to work,” a source familiar with the production said.

Earlier, Williams' team announced she will be taking a short break from work and is pulling out of public appearances, after reportedly testing positive for a breakthrough case of COVID.

She was diagnosed with Graves Disease, something she has been honest about with her fans since the start.