Wendy Williams in better health now, all set for return on talk show

As revealed by sources, Williams is lonely and continues to struggle with her health
Wendy Williams is all set to return to her famed talk show, after spending days in recovering in a psychiatric facility.
Earlier, it was revealed that the TV host is going on a sabbatical owing to underlying health complications.
However, she is now 'ready to get back to work,' according to insiders cited by Page Six.
“Wendy is on the mend, and doing well. There was a meeting this week, and [execs] assured staff the show will return on October 4., and Wendy is ready to get back to work,” a source familiar with the production said.
Earlier, Williams' team announced she will be taking a short break from work and is pulling out of public appearances, after reportedly testing positive for a breakthrough case of COVID.
As revealed by sources, Williams is lonely and continues to struggle with her health.
She was diagnosed with Graves Disease, something she has been honest about with her fans since the start.
The famous boy bands bring new song on harmony
Garson passed away on September 21 at the age of 57
'She feels really comfortable around him and is in a good headspace right now,' says source
'They’re monetizing. They know what the game is. They’re surviving off of R. Kelly,' said the singer's lawyer
Expert reveals the royals are now concerned about their lack of authority over the Sussexes
The 19-year-old singer spilled the beans on how she copes up with media scrutiny
In May, US officials seized 68 lions, tigers and lion-tiger hybrids from the former animal park of Joe Exotic, now run...
The Canadian model said in an Instagram post that she had undergone treatment to reduce fat some five years ago
Roger Michell is best known for his work on the romantic comedy "Notting Hill"
Tom Felton gained fame playing Harry Potter´s rival Draco Malfoy in the film adaptations of the popular "Harry...
Charlie Watts died in London a month ago at age 80
Beyonce continues her birthday celebrations on Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' $500million mega yacht
Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox accused of 'stealing' model's steamy shoot ideas
Angelina Jolie wins legal battle with Brad Pitt
Jena and Jason Derulo started dating in March 2020 and welcomed their son Jason King on May 8
Lilibet’s christening in the UK is reportedly going to be a ‘great chance to heal their rift’
Prince William is reportedly ‘over’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s attempts to ‘have it both ways’
Britney Spears gushes over her ‘handsome’ sons in a loving Instagram tribute