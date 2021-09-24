Jason Derulo, Jena Frumes end relationship months after welcoming baby

Jason Derulo insisted that they are taking time apart in order to better themselves as individuals and as parents
Jason Derulo shocked his fans when he revealed that he and his girlfriend Jena Frumes have broken up.
Taking to Twitter, the musician shared that he and Jena are no longer together five months after the duo welcomed their son Jason King.
While he did not elaborate on the reason of their break up he insisted that they are taking time apart in order to better themselves as individuals and as parents.
"Jena and I have decided to part ways," Derulo tweeted. "She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be."
"Pls respect our privacy in this time," he ended his note.
Take a look:
Jena and Jason Derulo started dating in March 2020 and welcomed their son Jason King on May 8
