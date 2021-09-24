Royal family living in constant fear they can't 'control' Harry and Meghan Expert reveals the royals are now concerned about their lack of authority over the Sussexes

Members of the royal family are anxious that they have no control over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, ever since they turned their back on the monarchy in early 2020.



Royal historian Dr Edward Owens reveals the royals are now concerned about their lack of authority over the Sussexes.



Talking to Express UK, he said, “Already there will be some anxiety at court… of course they are going to be worried.

“This is another thing that they cannot control, the royal family are obsessed by control and when they can’t control events, they are inevitably very anxious and even fearful," Owens added.

“They are going to be celebrating [Prince] William, Catherine [the Duchess of Cambridge] and their young family in direct opposition to Harry’s narrative.

“There is going to be a lot of positive attention devoted to the Cambridges and they will have their statements ready.

“Buckingham Palace will be carefully thinking about how they respond to the Harry memoir," he concluded.

Earlier in July, Harry announced he is penning an “intimate and heartfelt memoir” about his lifetime in the public eye.