Billie Eilish gets candid about living life under the spotlight

Billie Eilish weighed in on her life under the spotlight, and revealed the kind of impact criticism has on her.
In a recent interview with Elle, the 19-year-old singer spilled the beans on how she copes up with media scrutiny around her clothes and dating life.
Billie said, “Or my sexuality! Like, oh yeah, that’s everyone else’s business, right? No. Where’s that energy with men? I just wanted to make a song once, and then I kept making songs. I never said, ‘Hey, pay attention to my life.’ All my friends know I don’t wanna see any of [the negative chatter]. When people send me something mean, it hurts my soul.”
While talking about her new hair, Billie revealed she made the drastic change to dye her hair blonde, so that it could give her a sense of anonymity.
“I couldn’t go anywhere with that hair because it was so obviously me. I wanted anonymity…the other day, I posted a video from when I had green hair, and I saw people go, ‘I miss this Billie, the green-haired Billie. I’m still the same person. I’m not just different Barbies with different heads,” she said.
While talking about social media and the burden of it all, the Ocean Eyes singer said, “I’m jealous of people who don’t have it. I really wish that there was a way to avoid it. Literally, delete my account but still have contact with the fans. I want to be able to have both, but you can’t.”
