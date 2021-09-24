‘Harry Potter’ actor Tom Felton carted off the course as he collapses during celebrity matches

Tom Felton gained fame playing Harry Potter´s rival Draco Malfoy in the film adaptations of the popular "Harry Potter" book series.
"Harry Potter" actor Tom Felton had to be taken from the Whistling Straits course on a cart with an apparent medical problem during a celebrity event prior to the Ryder Cup golf matches.
It wasn´t immediately clear what triggered the episode and tournament organizers the PGA of America said he was taken to hospital but they had no further information on his condition.
"In today´s Ryder Cup Celebrity Match, actor and musician Tom Felton experienced a medical incident on the course while participating for Europe," the PGA of America said in a statement.
"He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No further details are available."
Britain´s Felton, who turned 34 on Wednesday, was conscious when he was taken from the course.
A keen golfer, he played alongside Finnish NHL player Teemu Selanne against two US Olympic champions -- 1980 ice hockey gold medallist Mike Eurzione and speed skater Dan Jansen -- in one of the three 11-hole matches that made up the celebrity tournament.
Felton gained fame playing Harry Potter´s rival Draco Malfoy in the film adaptations of the popular "Harry Potter" book series.
Charlie Watts died in London a month ago at age 80
Beyonce continues her birthday celebrations on Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' $500million mega yacht
Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox accused of 'stealing' model's steamy shoot ideas
Angelina Jolie wins legal battle with Brad Pitt
Jena and Jason Derulo started dating in March 2020 and welcomed their son Jason King on May 8
Lilibet’s christening in the UK is reportedly going to be a ‘great chance to heal their rift’
Prince William is reportedly ‘over’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s attempts to ‘have it both ways’
Britney Spears gushes over her ‘handsome’ sons in a loving Instagram tribute
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘reconsidering’ Lilibet’s UK christening due to mounting pressure
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘getting to have the last laugh’ with their Netflix deal
Nicole Kidman weighs in on her experiences having found ‘the one’ in her husband Keith Urban
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are living in California
Britney Spears’ legal team weighs in on the news of co-conservator Jamie Spears’ termination
Danial Craig plays James Bond
Prince William, Harry address some traits they love most about Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip
Princess Eugenie weighs in on the moment Prince Philip shared with son August
Megan Fox is dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly
Kate Middleton gets candid about the passions she shared with Prince Philip