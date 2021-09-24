Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes part ways four months after birth of their son

Jena and Jason Derulo started dating in March 2020 and welcomed their son Jason King on May 8
Jason Derulo announced split from Jena Frumes four months after birth of a son they grew close during the pandemic.
The 32-year-old and Jena started dating in March 2020 and welcomed their son Jason King on May 8.
He took to his Twitter to share the news and asked fans for "privacy in this time".
"Jena and I have decided to part ways," Jason tweeted. "She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be.
"Pls respect our privacy in this time."
The former couple both have their birthdays on 21 September and Jena took to Instagram to share a cute post days prior to their breakup.
