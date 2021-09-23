Prince Harry, Meghan Markle visit World Trade Center The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are living in California

By Web Desk

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kicked off their trip New York city with a visit to the observatory at One World Trade Center on Thursday.

According to Reuters. the couple is in town to attend Saturday's Global Citizen Live event at Central Park to encourage equal access to COVID-19 vaccines.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were accompanied by New York Governor Kathy Hochul, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, his wife, Chirlane McCray, and their son, Dante de Blasio.

Harry and Meghan paid their respects at the nearby September 11 memorial and stopped by the adjoining museum.

The couple stepped down from royal duties in early 2020 and are living in California with their two children.



