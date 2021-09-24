Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘to reconsider’ UK christening over mounting pressure Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘reconsidering’ Lilibet’s UK christening due to mounting pressure

By Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘to reconsider’ UK christening over mounting pressure

Experts believe Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reconsidering their decision regarding Lilibet’s UK christening due to the mounting social pressure.



Royal author and commentator Adam Helliker made this claim during an interview with The Sun and they claimed, “They seem to have very fixed views about the privacy of family occasions.”

“I think having the christening in the UK will be putting too much pressure on them. And I think Meghan will be putting her foot down and say no we don't want an international circus.”