Britney Spears fawns over ‘handsome sons’ in loving birthday tribute

Britney Spears recently took to social media and fawned over her ‘handsome’ sons in a loving birthday tribute.

The post was shared on Instagram and features a captioned photo that highlighted the love between a mother and her sons.

Even the caption going along with the post reads,"My boys’ birthdays were last week … and unfortunately they are growing up and want to do their own things .... I have to ask their permission to post them because they are extremely independent little men!!! Anyway we had a small party and the coolest ice cream cakes !!!”

“It makes me crazy because they are so tall and geez they are still growing !!! They went to a dance last week and I cried for two days my babies in a suit !!! It’s crazy !!! And girls get ready cause my boys are so handsome !!!”



Her post concluded with the words, “I truly believe this quote which is why I wanted to share it … there’s a lot I can’t share with you all because my kids are very private which I love but I will tell you they are both extremely talented and I’m so incredibly blessed to have these two little men in my life!!! And if they’re reading this … which I’m pretty sure they’re not … I love you two little devils so much !!!”