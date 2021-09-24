close

Britney Spears fawns over ‘handsome sons’ in loving birthday tribute

By Hiba Anjum
September 24, 2021
Britney Spears recently took to social media and fawned over her ‘handsome’ sons in a loving birthday tribute.

The post was shared on Instagram and features a captioned photo that highlighted the love between a mother and her sons.

Even the caption going along with the post reads,"My boys’ birthdays were last week … and unfortunately they are growing up and want to do their own things .... I have to ask their permission to post them because they are extremely independent little men!!! Anyway we had a small party and the coolest ice cream cakes !!!”

“It makes me crazy because they are so tall and geez they are still growing !!! They went to a dance last week and I cried for two days my babies in a suit !!! It’s crazy !!! And girls get ready cause my boys are so handsome !!!”

Her post concluded with the words, “I truly believe this quote which is why I wanted to share it … there’s a lot I can’t share with you all because my kids are very private which I love but I will tell you they are both extremely talented and I’m so incredibly blessed to have these two little men in my life!!! And if they’re reading this … which I’m pretty sure they’re not … I love you two little devils so much !!!”

