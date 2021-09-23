Nicole Kidman sheds light on having found ‘the one’ in Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman weighs in on her experiences having found ‘the one’ in her husband Keith Urban
Nicole Kidman recently wore her heart on her sleeve and weighed in on the moment she met her husband Keith Urban.
Kidman addressed it all during her interview with The Tonight Show.
The conversation surrounding her relationship with Urban was brought forward when host Jimmy Kimmel asked, “I know you love New York, and this is a very special place for you. You got engaged here, I know that. When did Keith Urban first sweep you off your feet? When did you know?”
Kidman chimed in at that point by admitting, “He sat on the stoop of my New York apartment. I came out at 5 a.m. in the morning, and it was my birthday, and he had flowers. And that was it. I was a goner.”
Prince William is reportedly ‘over’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s attempts to ‘have it both ways’
Britney Spears gushes over her ‘handsome’ sons in a loving Instagram tribute
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘reconsidering’ Lilibet’s UK christening due to mounting pressure
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘getting to have the last laugh’ with their Netflix deal
Britney Spears’ legal team weighs in on the news of co-conservator Jamie Spears’ termination
Prince William, Harry address some traits they love most about Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip
Princess Eugenie weighs in on the moment Prince Philip shared with son August
Megan Fox is dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly
Kate Middleton gets candid about the passions she shared with Prince Philip
Debra Messing tweets to express how it did not make sense to her that Kim Kardashian is hosting the SNL
Nicole Richie’s hair catches fire as she blows on Birthday candles
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle asked to ‘finally accept’ mockery as a payment of wanting celebrity status
Nabela Noor and Seth Martin struggled for years to bear a child
Meghan Trainor finally addresses the growing lack of self-confidence she’s felt since becoming a mother
Lady Louise gives a candid admission of Prince Philip’s biggest passion
"I didn't even know I had a legacy," Van Peebles told the New York Times in a 2010 interview
Prince Harry has announced a partnership with Google for his eco-friendly tourism company Travalyst
Johnny Depp was to receive an award at San Sebastian Film Festival