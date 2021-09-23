close

Megan Fox crosses 16 million followers after photo-shoot with Kourtney Kardashian

Megan Fox is dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly

By Web Desk
September 23, 2021
Megan Fox on Wednesday crossed 16 million followers on Instagram after doing a bold a photo-shoot with Kourtney Kardashian.

Millions of people reacted to the photo-shoot which the two women did for Skims.

Their photos were also shared by Kim Kardashian on  her Instagram.

Megan's number of followers  increased manifold on the photo and video sharing app after her latest work.

Meanwhile, the actress is dating  Cleveland rapper Machine Gun Kelly and the pair is  reportedly determined to get hitched. 

