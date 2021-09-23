Megan Fox crosses 16 million followers after photo-shoot with Kourtney Kardashian Megan Fox is dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly

By Web Desk

Megan Fox on Wednesday crossed 16 million followers on Instagram after doing a bold a photo-shoot with Kourtney Kardashian.

Millions of people reacted to the photo-shoot which the two women did for Skims.

Their photos were also shared by Kim Kardashian on her Instagram.

Megan's number of followers increased manifold on the photo and video sharing app after her latest work.

Meanwhile, the actress is dating Cleveland rapper Machine Gun Kelly and the pair is reportedly determined to get hitched.