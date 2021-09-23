Amber Heard reads Pablo Neruda as Johnny Depp decries 'cancel culture' Johnny Depp was to receive an award at San Sebastian Film Festival

By Web Desk

Hours Johnny Depp decried "cancel culture" before receiving San Sebastian's top prize, his former wife Amber Heard posted a couple of pictures of herself relaxing at her home.



The actress seen holding a Pablo Neruda book as she posed for selfies. "Timeout with Pablo," she wrote referring to a Chilean poet-diplomat and politician who won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1971.



She limited the comments on her post to avoid criticism from trolls who she believes are Johnny Depp fans.

Earlier, Depp said nobody is safe from so-called "cancel culture,". He was speaking at the San Sebastian Film Festival where he was due to receive the event's top award for his nearly 40-year career on screen.

Depp, 58, lost a libel battle with a British tabloid that labelled him a "wife beater" last year, when a London court ruled he had repeatedly assaulted his former partner Amber Heard.