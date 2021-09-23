Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip ‘loved whenever things would go wrong’

Prince William, Harry address some traits they love most about Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip
Prince Harry and Prince William recently highlighted unique personality traits that made Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip adored among the royal family.
The royals explained it all during their chat in the documentary Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers.
Prince William was the first to speak out there, and admitted, “My grandfather loved things when they go wrong, my grandparents loved that.”
“You can imagine, they've lived a life where everything has to go right the whole time, and so when things go wrong, they both chuckle an awful lot. Everyone else gets mortally embarrassed, they love it.”
Shortly thereafter Prince Harry chimed in as well and admitted, “There's just sort of that imbalance of, there is everybody doing their absolute best to make sure, The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are coming, make sure we get everything absolutely right.”
“Remember, every single year we've done it right, let's keep doing that. Yet the two of them are going 'I wonder if something is going to go wrong this year, how exciting.”
