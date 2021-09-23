Meghan Trainor reveals she once had a panic attack during live television Meghan Trainor revealed she once suffered a panic attack during live broadcast

Meghan Trainor is getting candid about her battle with mental health issues and how she had to brave it valiantly.



The singer, who is on this week's PEOPLE cover story, revealed she once suffered a panic attack during live broadcast.

Opening up about the incident, Trainor said it was during her live performance in 2016, "I was announcing the nominees, and I was vibrating."

As per PEOPLE, during her appearance at CBS This Morning with Gayle King, Trainor's assistant ran her through her hectic schedule that morning, which made her anxious.

"I felt like I was going to pass out on live television. I was like, 'What's happening? I must be dying,'" Trainor, 27, recalled.

"As soon as they said 'Cut,' I went offstage and was [gasping for air] in front of everyone." Trainor was supposed to give another interview that morning, but it was canceled.

"Gayle was my email buddy after that and always checked in on me," the singer said of King. "I was so embarrassed and apologized, but she made everything so much better for me. She's an angel on this earth."

Trainor said she was later diagnosed with panic disorder after multiple visits to the emergency ward.

"Some nights I remember I ate a bunch of food, then I got scared, and I was like, 'I need to go to the emergency room because I'm allergic to what I just ate.' The doctor came in, looked really sad, and was like, 'Have you ever heard of a panic attack?' I was like, 'No, no, no, I'm having an allergic reaction. If you just look in the back of my throat, it's closing.' That was my first lesson on what a panic attack can do to you."