Prince Harry teams up with Google for eco-friendly travel with Travalyst Prince Harry has announced a partnership with Google for his eco-friendly tourism company Travalyst

Prince Harry’s 2019 ecofriendly travel venture has found itself a major partner in Google.

For those unversed, Travalyst is a non-profit organization that is based in the UK and convenes with key travel industry players

It aims to provide the globe with eco-friendly travel options and intends to help the global populace make more informed choices in regards to air and land travel.

The news was announced by Travalyst’s CEO, Sally Davey and according to Express she was quoted saying, “The Travalyst Coalition strives to leverage its collective reach and help drive mass adoption of sustainability standards.”

“We’re excited to continue this endeavour with Google as a member of the Travalyst Coalition, delivering on this unique opportunity to build positive, transformative change in travel.”

“The Google travel team has committed globally to helping consumers make more sustainable travel choices, and their approach aligns strongly with Travalyst’s collaboration principles.”