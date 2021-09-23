Prince Harry teams up with Google for eco-friendly travel with Travalyst

Prince Harry has announced a partnership with Google for his eco-friendly tourism company Travalyst
Prince Harry’s 2019 ecofriendly travel venture has found itself a major partner in Google.
For those unversed, Travalyst is a non-profit organization that is based in the UK and convenes with key travel industry players
It aims to provide the globe with eco-friendly travel options and intends to help the global populace make more informed choices in regards to air and land travel.
The news was announced by Travalyst’s CEO, Sally Davey and according to Express she was quoted saying, “The Travalyst Coalition strives to leverage its collective reach and help drive mass adoption of sustainability standards.”
“We’re excited to continue this endeavour with Google as a member of the Travalyst Coalition, delivering on this unique opportunity to build positive, transformative change in travel.”
“The Google travel team has committed globally to helping consumers make more sustainable travel choices, and their approach aligns strongly with Travalyst’s collaboration principles.”
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle asked to ‘finally accept’ mockery as a payment of wanting celebrity status
Nabela Noor and Seth Martin struggled for years to bear a child
Lady Louise gives a candid admission of Prince Philip’s biggest passion
"I didn't even know I had a legacy," Van Peebles told the New York Times in a 2010 interview
Johnny Depp was to receive an award at San Sebastian Film Festival
Sarah Jessica Parker seems to having a hard time addressing Willie Garson's death
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bashed for giving up the monarchy in favour of celebrity status
Meghan Trainor revealed she once suffered a panic attack during live broadcast
The rape victim shares how Nicki Minaj tried to get her to be quiet
Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child with her man Travis Scott
Sarah Jessica Parker heartbreakingly says she's 'not ready' to mourn the loss of beloved co-star Willie Garson
Anne Hathaway, Alyssa Milano, Eva Longoria, Malin Akerman, Debbie Allen, Debra Messing and many others stressed on...
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively announced on Instagram that they made a whopping donation of $1 million
Liam Payne finally addressed the hearsay about One Direction reuniting
Piers Morgan caught COVID back in July after he visited the Euro 2020 final
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids Archie and Lilibet may finally be able to meet their extended family
Jamie Spears filed a petition last month for Britney Spears's conservatorship to be ended
Gooding never saw the complaint from the accuser known as Jane Doe until August 3