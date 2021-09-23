Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘not welcome’ after leaving royal roles for celebrity status: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bashed for giving up the monarchy in favour of celebrity status
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have recently been put on blast for choosing to forgo the duty of monarchy, for the ‘frivolous freedom’ of celebrity status.
This claim’s been made by royal expert and commentator Robert Jobson ad during his interview on the Royally Us podcast he was quoted saying,
During his interview on the Royally Us podcast, he was quoted saying, “Well by their own statement, they are more celebrity now than royal, they're not royals.”
“Harry is a born royal, Meghan was in it for five minutes, I mean they both decided to keep the title which is rather odd considering how much they panned the organisation and said that they don't really see the need for it.”
“One would have thought the first thing you do is drop your royal title, but clearly that carries some financial and exposure way.”
Before concluding he added, “I think that they will now be seen as celebrities going forward, slightly quasi-celebrities royal, but that's the sort of path they've chosen. They've sort of cheapened the mystique a little bit.”
Sarah Jessica Parker seems to having a hard time addressing Willie Garson's death
Meghan Trainor revealed she once suffered a panic attack during live broadcast
The rape victim shares how Nicki Minaj tried to get her to be quiet
Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child with her man Travis Scott
Sarah Jessica Parker heartbreakingly says she's 'not ready' to mourn the loss of beloved co-star Willie Garson
Anne Hathaway, Alyssa Milano, Eva Longoria, Malin Akerman, Debbie Allen, Debra Messing and many others stressed on...
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively announced on Instagram that they made a whopping donation of $1 million
Liam Payne finally addressed the hearsay about One Direction reuniting
Piers Morgan caught COVID back in July after he visited the Euro 2020 final
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids Archie and Lilibet may finally be able to meet their extended family
Jamie Spears filed a petition last month for Britney Spears's conservatorship to be ended
Gooding never saw the complaint from the accuser known as Jane Doe until August 3
R. Kelly was acquitted after a controversial state trial in Chicago in 2008, on charges of child pornography
Kim Kardashian to show off her hosting skills on Saturday Night Live
Kourtney Kardashian liked photos so much that she made it the background of her iPhone
Concerts staged in New York, Paris, Lagos, Rio, Sydney, Mumbai and more will be broadcast globally
Amelia Hamlin continues to tease Scott Disick
Gigi Hadid stuns as she walks in a double-denim ensemble during Milan Fashion Week