Sarah Jessica Parker says she is "not ready" to talk about Willie Garson’s death Sarah Jessica Parker seems to having a hard time addressing Willie Garson's death

Sarah Jessica Parker seems to be having a hard time grappling with the death of Willie Garson.

The duo had starred together in Sex and the City with Sarah starring as Carrie Bradshaw and Willie taking on the role of her best friend Stanford Blatch.

This week Willie sent shockwaves in the industry after news of his death.

Many Sex and the City stars like Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall, Mario Cantone and Chris Noth paid tribute.

However, Sarah did not share a her own tribute post, she let it known why as she commented on Chris’ post writing: "Thank you dearest Chris. I'm not ready yet. Xxx"

It is pertinent to mention that the actor passed away at the age of 57 after losing his battle with cancer.

