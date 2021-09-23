Kylie Jenner keeping mum on second childs gender

Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child with her man Travis Scott
While Kylie Jenner told the world the she is expecting her second child, she has decided to keep one thing to herself, the gender of the baby.
A source spoke to People and shared that the Kylie Cosmetics mogul is said to be tight lipped regarding the sex of her baby.
As Kylie and her man Travis Scott wait for their second little bundle of joy, they took their daughter Stormi Webster to Houston, Texas to visit the rapper’s family.
"They spent the weekend in Houston with Travis' family. They often visit and Kylie enjoys being with his family," the source said.
"Everyone is very excited about the new baby. And they want to make things fun and special for Stormi before she has to share Kylie with the baby."
According to the insider, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is "doing well" as juggles her various business endeavors during her pregnancy.
"She is several months along and is feeling a bit tired," says the souce.
"She has been working hard with her new baby collection. It's difficult for her to get enough rest. Travis has been helping out with Stormi though,
