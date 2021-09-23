Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively make massive donation to NAACP and ACLU

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively announced on Instagram that they made a whopping donation of $1 million
Hollywood’s power couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are coming forth to support civil rights.
The couple announced on Instagram that they made a whopping donation of $1 million to the American Civil Liberties Union and NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund for a fundraiser running through October 8.
The Deadpool actor took to his Instagram and wrote: "Honoured and excited to launch this. THANK YOU ACLU and NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund for your tireless work defending rights and protecting civil liberties.”
Additionally, he also wrote on Twitter: "We still believe in you, 2021. Let's help @ACLU and @naacp_ldf change it together.”
The LDF had tweeted: "LDF is hugely grateful to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for matching all gifts up to $1,000,000 split between LDF and @ACLU through October 8. Their generosity comes at a critical time for our democracy."
The pair donated to NAACP’s LDF last year as well after the death of George Floyd on May 25.
