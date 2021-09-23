Piers Morgan details ‘irritating’ long-haul COVID effects, weeks after recovery

Piers Morgan caught COVID back in July after he visited the Euro 2020 final
British broadcaster Piers Morgan has opened up about his COVID-19 symptoms and how he still seems to be suffering from them.
Turning to Twitter, the TV presenter shared how he still seems to be suffering from the COVID symptoms long after recovering.
"Has anyone had long covid symptoms of fatigue & loss of taste/smell for 10 weeks or more and then fully recovered - if so, what did you do that helped get over it? It's getting very irritating.." he wrote.
He did receive a hopeful response from a fan who wrote: "I did… Jan caught covid, was off my feet Feb and March but just slowly got out and about, fresh air and pushed a bit more each day. I’m running the @LondonMarathon week on Sunday so something worked!"
Morgan caught COVID back in July after he visited the Euro 2020 final.
