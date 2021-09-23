Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planning to spend Christmas with the royal family: expert Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids Archie and Lilibet may finally be able to meet their extended family

By Web Desk

The royal family could finally get a chance to meet Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's kids, Archie and Lilibet amidst their longstanding rift.



In an interview with Closer magazine, royal author and expert Katie Nicholl said that Christmas is being seen as an opportunity for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to reunite with the British royal family and introduce them to their daughter who was born in June this year.

"When Harry and Meghan left, they made it clear they didn’t want to give up their home in Britain. They still have Frogmore Cottage and their plan was to come back to the UK,” Nicholl said.

"Christmas is being looked at as an opportunity. There may be a softening, which could pave the way for a healing of the family rift,” she went on to say.

"It’s certainly what the Queen wants. Prince Charles would like to see his grandchildren. A meet-up suggests they hope to move on and sort things out,” she added.