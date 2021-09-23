Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Foxs steamy pics set internet on fire

Kourtney Kardashian liked photos so much that she made it the background of her iPhone
Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian almost broke the internet with their racy photoshoot for Kim Kardashian's clothing line.
Megan and Kourtney sizzled in tiny outfits while seemingly feeding each other fruit as they lounged around in their lingerie. The steamy photos set the internet ablaze.
The 35-year-old star shared two more snaps of her posing alongside her pal Kourtney, 42, as she wrote: ‘Kourt, forever isn’t long enough, Welcome to our SKIMS Cotton Shoot — an immersive experience.’
Kourtney Kardashian liked the image so much that she made it the background of her iPhone.
Megan also shared her feelings about the shoot in a press release: ‘I love that SKIMS really understands what women want to wear and that they want to feel confident and empowered. I loved being in this campaign with Kourtney, we had so much fun shooting together.’
Kourtney Kardashian added: ‘I had so much fun shooting with Megan for the campaign. SKIMS really is my favorite for my undies, bras and basics—I think I would say that even if Kim weren’t my sister!’
R. Kelly was acquitted after a controversial state trial in Chicago in 2008, on charges of child pornography
Kim Kardashian to show off her hosting skills on Saturday Night Live
Concerts staged in New York, Paris, Lagos, Rio, Sydney, Mumbai and more will be broadcast globally
Amelia Hamlin continues to tease Scott Disick
Gigi Hadid stuns as she walks in a double-denim ensemble during Milan Fashion Week
Katie Price jets off to Turkey with her fiance Carl Woods
The documentary on Prince Philip aired on Wednesday
Eminem released "Music To Be Murdered By :Side B" earlier this year
The couple made their relationship public on Instagram
Prince Andrew has been accused of sexual assault
David Simon’s unknown project is said to be a limited series about Baltimore Police corruption
The Hollywood actor is investing in two companies
Meghan Trainor shares that she got her first panic attack live on television
Prince George will be swapping out a crucial wardrobe item as he is all grown up
Many fans have concluded what the gender of Kylie Jenner's second child is according to her latest campaign
Gwen Stefani reminisces her wedding dress moment
Mick Jagger gave fans a glimpse of their first unofficial performance, dedicating it to late drummer Charlie Watts
When Eugenie tied the knot to husband Jack Brooksbank, the Duke was there to attend the magical evening