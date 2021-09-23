Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Foxs steamy pics set internet on fire

Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox's steamy pics set internet on fire Kourtney Kardashian liked photos so much that she made it the background of her iPhone

By Web Desk

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian almost broke the internet with their racy photoshoot for Kim Kardashian's clothing line.



Megan and Kourtney sizzled in tiny outfits while seemingly feeding each other fruit as they lounged around in their lingerie. The steamy photos set the internet ablaze.

The 35-year-old star shared two more snaps of her posing alongside her pal Kourtney, 42, as she wrote: ‘Kourt, forever isn’t long enough, Welcome to our SKIMS Cotton Shoot — an immersive experience.’



Kourtney Kardashian liked the image so much that she made it the background of her iPhone.

Megan also shared her feelings about the shoot in a press release: ‘I love that SKIMS really understands what women want to wear and that they want to feel confident and empowered. I loved being in this campaign with Kourtney, we had so much fun shooting together.’

Kourtney Kardashian added: ‘I had so much fun shooting with Megan for the campaign. SKIMS really is my favorite for my undies, bras and basics—I think I would say that even if Kim weren’t my sister!’