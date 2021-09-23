Scott Disicks ex Amelia Hamlin puts on a stylish display in black evening gown

Scott Disick's ex Amelia Hamlin puts on a stylish display in black evening gown Amelia Hamlin continues to tease Scott Disick

By Web Desk

Amelia Hamlin put on a very leggy display in a slashed black evening gown as she graced the Roberto Cavalli show at Milan Fashion Week on Thursday.

Scott Disick's ex-girlfriend continued to tease him with her gorgeous looks while enjoyed a night out in Milan.

The 20-year-old model looked out of this world in an elegant black dress while making the most of her free time in the Italian fashion city by attending the Roberto Cavalli runway show, where she was joined by Anna Wintour.

The outfit generously revealed Amelia's toned legs as she greeted onlookers after exiting her hotel.

Amelia Hamlin added to her look with a pair of strappy black heels, while deftly contoured make-up drew further attention to the model's delicate features.