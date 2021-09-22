close

Leonardo DiCaprio starts new business

The Hollywood actor is investing in two companies

By Web Desk
September 22, 2021
Hollywood star   Leonardo DiCaprio  said  he is pleased  to join  two cultivated meat start-ups Aleph Farms and Mosa Meat as an advisor and investor .

The companies said in a statement that the actor is investing in and joining their advisory boards.

 "Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms offer new ways to satisfy the world's demand for beef, while solving some of the most pressing issues of current industrial beef production," DiCaprio said in a statement.

"I'm very pleased to join them as an advisor and investor, as they prepare to introduce cultivated beef to consumers."

