Leonardo DiCaprio starts new business The Hollywood actor is investing in two companies

By Web Desk

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio said he is pleased to join two cultivated meat start-ups Aleph Farms and Mosa Meat as an advisor and investor .

The companies said in a statement that the actor is investing in and joining their advisory boards.

"Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms offer new ways to satisfy the world's demand for beef, while solving some of the most pressing issues of current industrial beef production," DiCaprio said in a statement.

"I'm very pleased to join them as an advisor and investor, as they prepare to introduce cultivated beef to consumers."