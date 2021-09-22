Eminem are convinced Marshall Mathers LP III releasing next month

Eminem released "Music To Be Murdered By :Side B" earlier this year
Marshall Mathers aka Eminem fans are convinced that the rapper is about to drop another surprise album next month.
They are speculating that the rapper might release another surprise album after "Music To Be Murdered By :Side B".
Social media users are sepculating that the "Lose Yourself" rapper is likely to drop an LP, possibly Marshall Mathers LP III, on Oct. 1.
According to a report, Fredwreck, Eminem's frequent collaborator, posted an image of the rapper's childhood home on his Instagram story recently, which was the artwork for the second installment of Eminem's Marshall Mathers series.
Eminem surprised his fans last January when he released "Music To Be Murdered By-Side B".
