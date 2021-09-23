Katie Price and her fiance Carl Woods fly to Turkey to enjoy another holiday together

Katie Price jets off to Turkey with her fiance Carl Woods

Katie Price has jetted off to Turkey with her fiance Carl Woods to enjoy another holiday together amid controversies about their relationship.

The 43-year-old reality star is believed to be expected back in the UK by the end of the week as she reportedly has work commitments.

The former glamour model is reportedly hoping to "clear her head" after a difficult few weeks and has booked into the resort she previously stayed.

The mother-of-five had "left for Turkey this morning" and that she was heading "back to where she stayed after the surgery."



The source added that Katie wanted "to relax and enjoy the sun for a few days."



It has been a big couple of weeks for Katie, with her losing out on a National Television Award for her eye-opening BBC documentary, namely Katie Price : Harvey And Me, which was nominated for the Best Authored Documentary gong.

Before the pair stepped onto the red carpet, Katie gifted Harvey with a pair of noise cancelling headphones in a bid to block out startling loud noises.



The video of him left fans of Katie feeling tearful and there are now plans for a follow-up documentary.