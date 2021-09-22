Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez dont follow each other on Instagram after rekindling relationship

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez don't follow each other on Instagram after rekindling relationship The couple made their relationship public on Instagram

By Web Desk

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, a glamorous duo known popularly as "Bennifer", have recently rekindled their romance after almost 20 years.

They became the most talked about couple in the celebrity world in the early 2000s, with his-and-her luxury cars and a large 6.1-carat pink diamond engagement ring for Lopez. But they abruptly called off their wedding in 2003 and split up a few months later.

Lopez recently joined Affleck on the Venice Film Festival 's red carpet on earlier this month.

According to a report in metro.co.uk, the couple isn’t following each other on social media after rekindling their romance.



It said the couple don’t keep up with each other on Instagram, despite going public with their rekindled relationship on Instagram in July.

At the time of publishing, Ben follows 94 accounts such as Tom Brady and his beloved Boston Red Sox.

Lopez follows over 1,000 accounts but somehow managed to keep Ben off her follow list, the report said.