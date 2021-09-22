Gwen Stefani reminisces 'The moment I said ‘yes’ to my wedding dress' Gwen Stefani reminisces her wedding dress moment

Gwen Stefani took fans down memory lane as she recalled the fond moment when she said ‘yes’ to her wedding dress for marriage with Blake Shelton.

The actress took to IG to share glimpses in the form of pictures and video snippets in the dress on Monday.

Gwen captioned the picture saying, "The moment i said yes to the dress.”

This dress turned out to be the perfect match for her beauty and style on her big day.

Gwen and Blake tied the knot during the 4th of July weekend in a lavish ceremony that took place on a newly built property estate that Shelton had purchased for Stefani.

For Stefani, the wedding was one of the ‘greatest’ moments of her life as she married the love of her life.

In a recent chat with Tell Me About It with Jade Lovine podcast, Gwen said, "I just feel so lucky, One of those things that you think about a lot in your life, is you don't know the future and you don't know what's gonna happen, but I feel like my spiritual journey has really guided me towards this place and this place of peace."








