Prince Andrew becomes target of anti-monarchy groups advertising campaign

Prince Andrew has been accused of sexual assault
Prince Andrew, who is facing sexual assault allegations, has become the the first target an anti-monarchy group's advertising group.
The group called Republic is urging Britons to raise their voice against the British royal family before Prince Charles becomes the King at the end of Queen Elizabeth's reign.
A billboard placed by the group reads, NO one should be above the law".
The British media reported that the group has launched a billboard campaign across the UK with slogans questioning the British monarchy.
Meanwhile, Prince Andrew has been served with a sexual assault lawsuit in the United States by lawyers for a woman who says she was forced to have sex with him at the London home of a friend of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
In a filing with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, lawyers for Virginia Giuffre said they sent the civil lawsuit to the prince's Los Angeles-based lawyer Andrew Brettler by email and FedEx, and both copies had been received by Monday morning.
