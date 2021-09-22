Princess Eugenie touches upon the customised wedding gift Prince Philip gave her

When Eugenie tied the knot to husband Jack Brooksbank, the Duke was there to attend the magical evening
Princess Eugenie revealed to the world the artistic side of her late grandfather, Prince Philip, in a documentary paying tribute to him.
The royal princess shared the Duke of Edinburgh once gifted her a painting of a bunch of flowers which he painted himself as a wedding present, while appearing in BBC One documentary Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers.
"It was so nice, it's now sitting in my house in London and I'm so proud of it, you know?" she said, according to Hello! magazine.
When Eugenie tied the knot to husband Jack Brooksbank, the Duke was there to attend the magical evening at St. George's Chapel in Windsor in October 2018.
As a tribute to her late grandfather, she named her son, who was born in February, August Philip Hawk.
August is the ninth great-grandchild of Philip and Queen Elizabeth.
