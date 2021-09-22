McCarthy said Meghan's face lit up when Harry entered the room during her 40x40 birthday campaign
Melissa McCarthy shared the heartwarming reaction Meghan Markle had when Prince Harry joined her during her 40th birthday interview.
The Oscar nominee, calling the couple's equation 'so cute,' said Meghan's face lit up when Harry entered the room.
Appearing on the British show Lorraine on Tuesday, McCarthy said she "could tell he walked in because we were talking and then she went, 'Oh hi!' and her whole face lit up, and I was like, Did Prince Harry just walk in the room?"
The Nine Perfect Strangers star added that she "just thought it was so sweet and genuine."
McCarthy also revealed that it was actually Duke's idea to make a surprise juggling cameo in his wife's 40th birthday video.
When asked if she suspected the video would go viral, she said she knew that, "When people see him just creepily standing outside a window juggling, it's so weird that I was like, Nothing else will matter."
