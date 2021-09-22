Harry Styles, Celeste triumph at the Ivor Novello Songwriting Awards

More than half of the winners picked up their first Ivor at the ceremony, including La Havas
Singers Harry Styles, Celeste and Lianne La Havas triumphed at the Ivor Novellos in London on Tuesday, winning awards at the annual awards honoring songwriters and film composers.
More than half of the winners picked up their first Ivor at the ceremony, including La Havas, which won Best Album for their self-titled album, written with musician and producer Matthew Hales.
The Ivors Academy award-winners described it as “a breathtaking concept album with a cycle of songs depicting the stages of a relationship from early romance to its end”.
“I’m really happy, I can’t believe it,” La Havas told Reuters.
Celeste and producer Jamie Hartman won Songwriter of the Year for a catalog of songs including “Stop This Flame”, “I Can See the Change”, “Little Runaway”, “Love is Back” and “A Little Love”.
“Adore You” won the Most Performed Work Award for Styles and fellow writers Amy Allen, Tyler Johnson and Kid Harpoon.
The best song musically and lyrically went to the London-based Nigerian music artist Obongjayar and the musician Barney Lister for “God’s Own Children”.
Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith of Tears for Fears, best known for 1980s hits such as “Shout” and “Everybody Wants to Rule the World”, were also recognized in the category of outstanding song collections at the 66th edition of the awards. The duo will release their first album in 17 years in the coming months.
“We’ve never been able to describe any albums we’ve made,” Smith told Reuters.
“All you can say is how we’re feeling right now and what we’re about to record right now. It sounds like a Tears for Fears album.”
The rockers Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora were honored with the international special award for their musical partnership, while the electronic music duo Goldfrapp received the inspiration award.
Other winners included “Children of the Internet,” which was named Best Contemporary Song. The track, written by rapper Dave and producer Fraser T Smith, explores the impact of social media.
The awards, named after the early 20th century Welsh composer, actor and entertainer, were first presented in 1956.
Among the celebrities attending the ceremony was ABBA member Bjorn Ulvaeus, who launched the Credits Due campaign to recognize songwriters and composers for their work.
“Credits are so important to the creators … it’s the way other people find out about them,” he told Reuters.
