Platinum Jubilee Celebration: Horse show to celebrate Queens 70th anniversary on throne

Celebrations will be held in the UK throughout 2022, with a special weekend of events in June.
LONDON: Britain's 2022 Royal Windsor Horse Show will feature at Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee celebration with hundreds of horses and 1,000 performers marking her 70th anniversary on the throne.
The 90-minute military, musical and equestrian spectacular from May 12-15 will culminate in a live-broadcast final show before the Queen, a horse lover.
"Platinum Jubilee Celebration: A Gallop Through History," on the grounds of Windsor Castle, will involve more than 10 nations the monarch has toured on state visits.
"We are going to be telling a story not just of the Queen and her 70 years, but the whole history from Queen Elizabeth, the first era to now," said Simon Brooks-Ward, director and producer of Platinum Jubilee Celebration, in an interview at Buckingham Palace, during a media launch on Tuesday.
"(It) will be done through actors ... artists and ... over 500 horses and a thousand people taking part in dancing, music and displays."
Elizabeth, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, ascended the throne on Feb. 6, 1952 on the death of her father George VI.
Celebrations will be held in the UK throughout 2022, with a special weekend of events in June.
Proceeds from the Platinum Jubilee Celebration in Windsor Castle will go to charity. Tickets for the equestrian show go on sale on Wednesday. (Reuters )
BTS talk about COVID-19 and sustainability
Disney "has had a long history of having very symbiotic and cooperative deals," said the CEO after Scarlett...
Penning an emotional essay for the 'Washington Post' op-ed, Thurman said she had an abortion in her 'late teens'
More than half of the winners picked up their first Ivor at the ceremony, including La Havas
Prince Harry shared his memories of witnessing the “incredible bond” between the Queen and Prince Philip
Daniel Craig, the former on-screen James Bond said there were better parts for women to play
Angelina Jolie's accusations come in light of Brad Pitt’s attorney’s launching a bid to overturn a decision to...
Netflix already has a licensing agreement with The Roald Dahl Story Company from 2018 to create animated series based...
Willie Garson, real-life best friend of Sarah Jessica Parker, was known for his roles in And Just Like That, White...
Prince Harry and Meghan will appear in Central Park’s Great Lawn, along with many other world leaders
Bella Hadid sends temperatures soaring as she showcases her supermodel figure in skimpy athleisure
After decades of delays, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opens to the public next week
Dua Lipa was looking gorgeous in a long brown coat and short plaid skirt
Kanye West's new sprawling home is a piece of art
Katy Perry's 2020 album Smile reaches one billion streams on Spotify
Salma Hayek celebrates her daughter's 14th birthday in style
Netflix show The Crown won the Emmy award
Princess Beatrice is the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth