Netflix likely to announce deal to acquire children’s classics author Roald Dahl's works

Netflix is in talks to acquire the works of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" author Roald Dahl, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The deal, which the report said could be announced in the next few days, is likely to give Netflix ownership of children's classics such as Matilda, The BFG and The Twits.
An acquisition deal is a rarity for Netflix, and this would be it's biggest such deal in the past decade, the report added.
Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Netflix already has a licensing agreement with The Roald Dahl Story Company from 2018 to create animated series based on the author's books.
Dahl's fiction has found home in Hollywood with "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and "James and the Giant Peach" being made into movies.
Olivia Jade seems to be moving on from her past as she has stepped into the Dancing With the Stars ballroom
They will attend the World Premiere of “No Time to Die” at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28
Blake Shelton speaks about how Ariana Grande's album Dangerous Woman "crushed his dreams"
Taylor Swift intends on updating her ' Wildest dreams' version
Khloe Kardashian shares that she and daughter True Thompson enjoy multiple activities throughout the day
Shawn Mendes was caught lying about Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn