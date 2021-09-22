Prince Harry says Queen Elizabeth ‘will be okay’ without Prince Philip Prince Harry shared his memories of witnessing the “incredible bond” between the Queen and Prince Philip

By Web Desk

Prince Harry is remembering his late grandfather Prince Philip and the bond he shared with his wife, Queen Elizabeth II.



Speaking in the new BBC documentary, Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, the Duke of Sussex shared his memories of witnessing the “incredible bond” between the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

Harry said that even though he “missed” Prince Philip’s “sense of humour”, he does "miss him more for my grandmother because I know how incredibly strong, she was with him there. I also know she will be okay without him."

"The two of them together were just the most adorable couple. To me, knowing the cheekiness of him and knowing that behind what the world sees you have two individuals who were very much in love and both, from a very young age, have dedicated their life to service — that is an incredible bond between two people,” he shared.

"I can just imagine my grandmother sitting in the back of a plane having a cup of tea, going through turbulence and going, 'Oh, Philip! What are you doing?'” he recalled.

The documentary, that airs on Wednesday on BBC One, will feature members of the British royal family, including Philip’s children and his grandchildren sharing their memories with the longest-serving royal consort in Britain’s history.