Willie Garson breathes his last at 57 after losing battle with cancer

Willie Garson, real-life best friend of Sarah Jessica Parker, was known for his roles in And Just Like That, White Collar
Hollywood star Willie Garson, who shot to fame with his role in Sex and the City, breathed his last at the age of 57 after battling cancer.
In a statement issued to The Post, a spokesperson of HBO Max confirmed the actor's death, while his family also revealed the news on social media.
“Willie Garson was in life, as on-screen, a devoted friend and a bright light for everyone in his universe. He created one of the most beloved characters from the HBO pantheon and was a member of our family for nearly twenty-five years. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones,” the HBO Max rep told the outlet.
The actor's adopted son Nathen penned a heartfelt note for him on Instagram following his untimely passing.
“I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You’ll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known. I’m glad you shared your love with me. I’ll never forget it or lose it,” he wrote.
Garson, real-life best friend of Sarah Jessica Parker, was known for his roles in And Just Like That, White Collar, Freaky Friday and Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place. He had also guest-starred on Friends as one of Ross Gellar’s new neighbours.
