Kanye West buys new beachside mansion in Malibu for a whopping $57.3 million

Kanye West's new sprawling home is a piece of art
Kanye West dropped a whopping $57.3 million on beachside mansion in Malibu amid divorce from Kim Kardashian.
The 44-year-old rapper's new sprawling home is a piece of art, which was designed by Japanese Pritzker Prize-winning architect Tadao Ando and was built by Marmol Radziner
The stunning property was a must-have for Kanye as it is one of only a handful of homes designed by Ando in the United States.
The home was previously owned by financier and ex of Ashley Olsen, Richard Sachs, who bought the home at a much lower price of $1.9million
The price tag may seem steep but it was initially listed at $75million last year before being taken off market. The 3,665-square-feet home sits on a 5,672-square-feet property right by a public beach.
Kanye's 40-year-old estranged wife and mother to his four children Kim Kardashian has been living in the $60million Hidden Hills mansion they bought together which is about a half-an-hour drive from his new property.
After decades of delays, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opens to the public next week
Dua Lipa was looking gorgeous in a long brown coat and short plaid skirt
Katy Perry's 2020 album Smile reaches one billion streams on Spotify
Salma Hayek celebrates her daughter's 14th birthday in style
Netflix show The Crown won the Emmy award
Princess Beatrice is the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth
Prince Andrew has become the group's first target
The awards, named after the early 20th century Welsh composer, actor and entertainer, were first handed out in 1956.
Olivia Jade seems to be moving on from her past as she has stepped into the Dancing With the Stars ballroom
They will attend the World Premiere of “No Time to Die” at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28
Blake Shelton speaks about how Ariana Grande's album Dangerous Woman "crushed his dreams"
Taylor Swift intends on updating her ' Wildest dreams' version
Khloe Kardashian shares that she and daughter True Thompson enjoy multiple activities throughout the day
Shawn Mendes was caught lying about Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn
Elliot Page's profile appeared on a dating site Raya, which other celebrities like Ben Affleck have used
Spears said she could not stay 'away from the gram' for too long
Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook announced they are heading to divorce after three years of marriage
The loved-up couple will go on a vacation to help unwind each other