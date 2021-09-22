Kanye West buys new beachside mansion in Malibu for a whopping $57.3 million Kanye West's new sprawling home is a piece of art

By Web Desk

Kanye West dropped a whopping $57.3 million on beachside mansion in Malibu amid divorce from Kim Kardashian.

The 44-year-old rapper's new sprawling home is a piece of art, which was designed by Japanese Pritzker Prize-winning architect Tadao Ando and was built by Marmol Radziner

The stunning property was a must-have for Kanye as it is one of only a handful of homes designed by Ando in the United States.

The home was previously owned by financier and ex of Ashley Olsen, Richard Sachs, who bought the home at a much lower price of $1.9million

The price tag may seem steep but it was initially listed at $75million last year before being taken off market. The 3,665-square-feet home sits on a 5,672-square-feet property right by a public beach.

Kanye's 40-year-old estranged wife and mother to his four children Kim Kardashian has been living in the $60million Hidden Hills mansion they bought together which is about a half-an-hour drive from his new property.